Judgment Reinstated: Decade-Long Fight for Justice Against Palestinian Authorities

In a landmark move, the U.S. 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals has reinstated a significant USD 656 million judgment against the Palestinian Liberation Organization and the Palestinian Authority.

This decision, aligning with a previous U.S. Supreme Court ruling, revives litigation efforts by American victims affected by attacks in Israel.

The revival of this case underlines the enduring complexities of international legal proceedings, emphasizing victims' efforts since suing under the Anti-Terrorism Act of 1992.

(With inputs from agencies.)