Chess Prodigies Face Off: Thrills and Twists at the Candidates Tournament
R Praggnanandhaa drew with Fabiano Caruana as his sister R Vaishali secured a victory over China's Tan Zhongyi in the Candidates Tournament. At the halfway point, Praggnanandhaa needs a miracle to contend. Women's leader Anna Muzychuk drew with Bibisara Assaubayeva, while Vaishali stands strong in second place.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Paphos | Updated: 05-04-2026 23:23 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 23:23 IST
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In the ongoing Candidates Tournament, India's youthful chess talents are making waves. R Praggnanandhaa remains on the hunt for his second victory, tying with favorite Fabiano Caruana in the seventh round.
Meanwhile, his sister R Vaishali clinched a fortunate win against China's Tan Zhongyi. The tournament standings saw little movement as Uzbekistan's Javokhir Sindarov achieved a draw with Anish Giri, maintaining a strong lead.
In the women's division, Anna Muzychuk leads after drawing with Bibisara Assaubayeva. R Vaishali, following her victory, sits in second position, underlining a competitive tournament stage.
(With inputs from agencies.)