Chess Prodigies Face Off: Thrills and Twists at the Candidates Tournament

In the ongoing Candidates Tournament, India's youthful chess talents are making waves. R Praggnanandhaa remains on the hunt for his second victory, tying with favorite Fabiano Caruana in the seventh round.

Meanwhile, his sister R Vaishali clinched a fortunate win against China's Tan Zhongyi. The tournament standings saw little movement as Uzbekistan's Javokhir Sindarov achieved a draw with Anish Giri, maintaining a strong lead.

In the women's division, Anna Muzychuk leads after drawing with Bibisara Assaubayeva. R Vaishali, following her victory, sits in second position, underlining a competitive tournament stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)