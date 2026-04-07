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'Art Here' 2026: A Confluence of Cultures and Histories at Louvre Abu Dhabi

Louvre Abu Dhabi invites proposals for 'Art Here' 2026, offering a platform for artists from GCC countries and India to explore the theme 'Confluences'. Curated by Kamini Sawhney, the exhibition delves into shared histories and cultural connections, inviting artists to create site-specific artworks, culminating in a USD 60,000 art prize.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2026 13:21 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 13:21 IST
'Art Here' 2026: A Confluence of Cultures and Histories at Louvre Abu Dhabi
  • Country:
  • India

Louvre Abu Dhabi has announced the call for proposals for the 6th edition of its contemporary art initiative 'Art Here'. This year's event will make history by inviting Indian artists to participate alongside those from Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, expanding its cultural reach.

Curator Kamini Sawhney, known for her work in cultural institutions in India, will lead the exhibition focusing on the theme 'Confluences'. The event, running from November 11, 2026, to February 28, 2027, aims to explore how overlapping histories, cultures, and ecologies shape the contemporary world.

Entries for monumental site-specific artworks are expected to engage with the iconic outdoor spaces of Louvre Abu Dhabi. The call for proposals remains open until May 31, with the Richard Mille Art Prize of USD 60,000 to be awarded in December, celebrating regional talent and cultural connection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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