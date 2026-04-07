NexBrands Inc's 9th edition of India 2030 Leadership Conclave 2026 Concludes in Mumbai, Honouring India's Most Influential Leaders

The 9th edition of the India 2030 Leadership Conclave 2026 concluded on a high note at the iconic ITC Maratha, bringing together a powerful convergence of industry leaders, changemakers, and cultural icons. Honouring India's most influential leaders driving the next decade, the conclave presented its signature recognitions, The Extraordinaire, across 56 awards, with a few of them including Gaur Gopal Das (Transformational Thought Leader of the Year), Radhika Madan (Breakthrough Performer of the Year), Malaika Arora (Dynamic Business & Entertainment Icon), Manoj Bajpayee (The Acting Virtuoso Award), Nawazuddin Siddiqui (Power Packed Performer – Cinema), Shehnaaz Gill (People's Choice Icon), and Boman Irani (Change Maker of Indian Cinema) alongside distinguished leaders from the business ecosystem including Chief Guest Shri. Pratap Sarnaik, honourable Minister of Transport Government of Maharashtra, Ashishkumar Chauhan (Most Powerful CEO – Financial Services & Capital Markets), Dr. Mukesh Batra, Dr Batra's (Most Trusted Brand – Healthcare), and Dr. Murtaza, Wockhardt, (Business Leadership Award – Healthcare Innovation) among others. The evening featured engaging discussions led by some of India's most respected voices in business and leadership. A key highlight was the fireside chat on ''Building Brands That Endure: Trust, Legacy & Leadership in India 2030,'' with Dr. Mukesh and Dr. Akshay Batra, who shared insights on building enduring brands rooted in trust and legacy. Another defining moment was the presence of Sonu Sood, who, ahead of World Health Day (April 7), announced his initiative ''Ab Rukna Nahi'' to enable free knee replacement surgeries for those in need, reinforcing his commitment to meaningful social impact. Speaking on the occasion, Sunil Agarwal, Whole Time Director, Kamdhenu Ltd, said, ''The India 2030 Leadership Conclave serves as a powerful platform that brings together visionary leaders and change-makers shaping the future of India. It is inspiring to witness such diverse voices come together to drive conversations around innovation, leadership, and long-term impact.'' Commenting on the success of the conclave, Chandrika Maheshwari, Founder – India 2030 Leadership Conclave & Director, NexBrands Inc, and Saurav Dasgupta, Co-founder – India 2030 Leadership Conclave & CEO, NexBrands Inc, said, ''The India 2030 Leadership Conclave was envisioned as a platform to bring together voices that are not just shaping industries, but defining the future of India. With every edition, our focus has been to create meaningful dialogue, recognise impactful leadership, and build a community that drives innovation with purpose. The overwhelming response to the 9th edition reinforces our belief that conversations around trust, innovation, and long-term impact are more relevant than ever as we move towards the next decade.'' The conclave honoured a diverse set of achievers across industries, recognising excellence, innovation, and impact: • Gaur Gopal Das – Transformational Thought Leader of the Year • Radhika Madan – Breakthrough Performer of the Year • Sunny Leone – Brand Builder of the Year (Lifestyle & Beauty) • Malaika Arora – Dynamic Business & Entertainment Icon • Manoj Bajpayee – The Acting Virtuoso Award • Ridhi Dogra – Power Achiever (OTT) • Amol Parashar – OTT Disruptor of the Year • Boman Irani – Change Maker of Indian Cinema • Nushrratt Bharuccha – OTT Impactful Performer • Pragya Kapoor – Purpose Driven Producer of the Year • Kriti Kharbanda – Breakthrough OTT Performance (Rana Naidu 2) • Mona Singh – Versatility Icon (OTT) • Dino Morea – Wellness Icon of the Year • Nawazuddin Siddiqui – Power Packed Performer (Cinema) • Shehnaaz Gill – People's Choice Icon • Avneet Kaur – Gen Z Icon (Female) • Shantanu Maheshwari – Gen Z Icon (Male) • Rohini Iyer – Disruptive Entrepreneur of the Year • Sonu Sood – Social Impact Leader of the Year • Raashii Khanna – Excellence Across Cinema • Krishna Shroff – Digital Fitness Influencer Full Award Winners List: India 2030 Leadership Conclave Winners Further strengthening its scale and visibility, the conclave is an initiative by NexBrands Inc, under the aegis of Brand Vision, powered by Kamdhenu Nxt, Luxury Partner, Mercedes-Benz Landmark, Outdoor Partner, Art Media, and Supported by People Who Matter, adding to the prestige and stature of the platform. With Times Now as the official telecast partner and IndiaTimes as the digital partner, the event witnessed strong amplification across broadcast and digital platforms. With a compelling mix of insightful conversations, impactful announcements, and a stellar line-up of award winners, the India 2030 Leadership Conclave 2026 successfully reinforced its position as a definitive platform celebrating leadership, innovation, and the future of brands in India.

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