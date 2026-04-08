Ceasefire Chaos: Mideast Tensions Persist Amid Diplomatic Moves
Despite a declared ceasefire involving Iran and the United States, missile alerts sounded in the UAE, Israel, and other Gulf countries. This follows Iranian missile attacks amidst ongoing diplomatic negotiations. The Revolutionary Guard appears to play a key role in military decisions, overshadowing political authority.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Despite recent diplomatic efforts to declare a two-week ceasefire involving the United States and Iran, tensions in the Middle East remain high. On Wednesday, missile alerts were activated in both the United Arab Emirates and Israel.
A gas processing facility in Abu Dhabi was set ablaze following incoming missiles believed to be launched by Iranian forces. Officials have not yet identified targets within Israel, which has experienced significant missile attacks throughout the conflict.
The Revolutionary Guard of Iran is reportedly making critical military decisions, potentially eclipsing the nation's political leadership. With ceasefires often seeing last-minute escalations, it remains uncertain if hostilities will genuinely halt while negotiations advance in Islamabad.
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