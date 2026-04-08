Kidnapped Journalist Shelly Kittleson Released in Iraq

The Iran-aligned militant group Kataib Hezbollah has released Shelly Kittleson, a U.S. journalist abducted in Baghdad. The release was announced by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday.

Rubio credited the joint efforts of the Pentagon, FBI, and the Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council in ensuring the journalist's freedom. Abducted in March, Kittleson's release highlights the international efforts involved.

Influential Iraqi figures and the U.S. government played crucial roles in securing her release. Kittleson, known for her coverage of various Middle East conflicts, appeared in a video released by a group close to Kataib Hezbollah.

(With inputs from agencies.)