From Mumbai's Streets to Matka King: Vijay Varma's Cinematic Journey

Actor Vijay Varma has shared insights into his latest series, 'Matka King,' likening his real-life journey to his character's narrative in the show. Set in 1960s Mumbai and directed by the acclaimed Nagraj Manjule, the series centers on Bhatti, an innovative cotton trader.

Varma, who arrived in Mumbai with minimal belongings, connected with Bhatti's entrepreneurial spirit and ambition. The show, inspired by Ratan Khatri's life, reflects Varma's personal experiences of breaking into Bollywood. 'Matka King' premieres on Prime Video this April.

The series includes notable actors and showcases Manjule's aptitude for casting. Varma, an FTII graduate, rose to fame with roles in 'Gully Boy' and 'Darlings,' credits his success to fortuitous casting, and expresses hope for continued collaborations with Manjule.

(With inputs from agencies.)