Left Menu

From Mumbai's Streets to Matka King: Vijay Varma's Cinematic Journey

Actor Vijay Varma draws parallels between his life and his character in 'Matka King,' a new series set in 1960s Mumbai. Directed by Nagraj Manjule, the series follows Brij Bhatti, a cotton trader who creates a gambling sensation. Varma relates to Bhatti's journey and his own acting career growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-04-2026 18:26 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 18:26 IST
From Mumbai's Streets to Matka King: Vijay Varma's Cinematic Journey
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Vijay Varma has shared insights into his latest series, 'Matka King,' likening his real-life journey to his character's narrative in the show. Set in 1960s Mumbai and directed by the acclaimed Nagraj Manjule, the series centers on Bhatti, an innovative cotton trader.

Varma, who arrived in Mumbai with minimal belongings, connected with Bhatti's entrepreneurial spirit and ambition. The show, inspired by Ratan Khatri's life, reflects Varma's personal experiences of breaking into Bollywood. 'Matka King' premieres on Prime Video this April.

The series includes notable actors and showcases Manjule's aptitude for casting. Varma, an FTII graduate, rose to fame with roles in 'Gully Boy' and 'Darlings,' credits his success to fortuitous casting, and expresses hope for continued collaborations with Manjule.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gunfire at Istanbul's Israeli Consulate: A Harrowing Attack Thwarted

Gunfire at Istanbul's Israeli Consulate: A Harrowing Attack Thwarted

 Turkey
2
Court Overturns FSSAI's Animal Feed Mandate

Court Overturns FSSAI's Animal Feed Mandate

 India
3
Sugar Sector Faces Challenges Amid Global Trends

Sugar Sector Faces Challenges Amid Global Trends

 India
4
Tensions Escalate: Iran Warns US Through Backchannels

Tensions Escalate: Iran Warns US Through Backchannels

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026