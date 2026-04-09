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Haryana's Governance Revolution: Timely Service Delivery Garners Praise

Haryana stands out as a leader in delivering government services within set timeframes, bolstered by Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh’s endorsement and the innovative Auto Appeal System. The Haryana Right to Service framework emphasizes transparent, accountable, and efficient governance, serving as a model for other states and ensuring timely grievance redressal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-04-2026 19:06 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 19:06 IST
Haryana's Governance Revolution: Timely Service Delivery Garners Praise
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana has emerged as a frontrunner in timely government service delivery, a feat celebrated by Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh at the launch of the Haryana Right to Service Commission's Annual Report. He praised the Auto Appeal System, which automatically escalates unresolved applications, enhancing the state's administrative efficiency.

Governor Ghosh emphasized the importance of tangible outcomes in governance, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision. He highlighted that the Haryana Right to Service framework ensures transparency, accountability, and efficiency through fixed timelines and automatic appeals, setting a precedent for other states.

Chief officials, including Rajesh Khullar and Anurag Rastogi, commended the significant transformation in service delivery culture. With over 27 million appeals processed and a high resolution rate, the commission showcases technology-driven governance, strengthening public trust and reinforcing Haryana's commitment to citizen welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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