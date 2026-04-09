Explosive Case: Realme Ordered to Compensate UPSC Aspirant for Phone Malfunction

In a landmark decision, the Delhi District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed Realme Mobile Telecommunication (India) Pvt Ltd to compensate a UPSC aspirant after a phone explosion caused him to miss his civil services preliminary examination. The aspirant, Koti Sai Pavan, suffered burn injuries because of the incident.

The commission, led by DCDRC President Divya Jyoti Jaipuriar and member Rashmi Bansal, found Realme culpable of providing a sub-standard phone battery that resulted in an explosion. The commission has ordered a compensation of Rs 1.5 lakh for Pavan, who incurred financial and emotional distress due to the accident.

The decision underscores safety concerns over phone manufacturing standards, urging manufacturers to ensure consumer safety. The commission stressed that such negligence could have led to severe consequences and called upon the company to investigate the cause and avoid future risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)