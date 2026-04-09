Himachal Pradesh Government Schools See Record Admissions with New CBSE Pattern
In Himachal Pradesh, the introduction of the CBSE pattern from the 2026-27 academic year has led to a significant rise in admissions in government schools. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed the addition of Medical, Non-Medical, and Commerce streams to accommodate increasing enrollments and ensure quality education.
- Country:
- India
The introduction of the CBSE pattern in Himachal Pradesh government schools has resulted in a remarkable surge in student admissions, with some schools witnessing increases of up to 90 percent. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has responded by mandating the expansion of academic offerings.
According to the state's Education Department, the new pattern has been implemented across 151 schools, with notable enrollment spikes at Government Senior Secondary School, Killar, and others. The state is keen on maintaining this momentum by enhancing educational quality and access in rural areas.
This educational reform is part of broader efforts to cement Himachal Pradesh's status as a fully literate state, providing students with diverse academic streams such as Medical, Non-Medical, and Commerce.
(With inputs from agencies.)