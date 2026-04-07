Left Menu

Lady Gaga Cancels Montreal Concert Due to Health Issues

Lady Gaga has cancelled her Montreal concert at Bell Centre due to a respiratory infection. She apologized to fans on Instagram, expressing her heartache. Despite efforts to recover, she followed medical advice not to perform. The performance remains unscheduled, as her tour concludes soon in Minneapolis and New York.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2026 20:18 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 20:18 IST
Lady Gaga Cancels Montreal Concert Due to Health Issues
Lady Gaga (Photo/reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Lady Gaga, the renowned Grammy-winning artist, has been forced to cancel her eagerly anticipated concert at Montreal's Bell Centre, citing a respiratory infection. The singer took to Instagram to apologize to her fans for the disappointment, sharing her struggle to overcome the illness that has now worsened.

In her social media announcement, Gaga expressed her heartfelt sorrow for canceling the show, emphasizing her desire to deliver her best performance. She noted that her doctor advised against performing, acknowledging that she could not meet fans' expectations under the circumstances.

Plans for rescheduling the concert remain uncertain. Meanwhile, Gaga's Mayhem Ball Tour is set to conclude with performances in Minneapolis and New York City, marking her final shows after an extended world tour that began last summer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Teetering on the Brink: U.S.-Iran Diplomacy in Peril

Teetering on the Brink: U.S.-Iran Diplomacy in Peril

 Global
2
Revised Mining Rules Propel India's Mineral Sector Forward

Revised Mining Rules Propel India's Mineral Sector Forward

 India
3
Israel-Iran Tensions: Netanyahu's Bold Stand

Israel-Iran Tensions: Netanyahu's Bold Stand

 Israel
4
Delhi Police Opposes Manish Sharma's Bail in AI Summit Protest Case

Delhi Police Opposes Manish Sharma's Bail in AI Summit Protest Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI errors in dosage and drug interactions could harm patients

How banks are rewriting financial safety systems with AI

How emotional and social AI are reshaping human–machine relationships

Algorithmic bias already hurting millions while AI ethics looks to hypothetical futures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026