Lady Gaga Cancels Montreal Concert Due to Health Issues

Lady Gaga, the renowned Grammy-winning artist, has been forced to cancel her eagerly anticipated concert at Montreal's Bell Centre, citing a respiratory infection. The singer took to Instagram to apologize to her fans for the disappointment, sharing her struggle to overcome the illness that has now worsened.

In her social media announcement, Gaga expressed her heartfelt sorrow for canceling the show, emphasizing her desire to deliver her best performance. She noted that her doctor advised against performing, acknowledging that she could not meet fans' expectations under the circumstances.

Plans for rescheduling the concert remain uncertain. Meanwhile, Gaga's Mayhem Ball Tour is set to conclude with performances in Minneapolis and New York City, marking her final shows after an extended world tour that began last summer.

(With inputs from agencies.)