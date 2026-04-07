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Spiritual Insights Unveiled: Haryana Governor Highlights Books on Vedanta and Kurukshetra

Haryana Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh emphasized active engagement in the world for spiritual development while releasing books by Shankha Chatterjee. The works explore Advaita Vedanta and Kurukshetra, reflecting on themes of unity and spiritual struggle. Cultural integration and enlightened leadership were also highlighted by Speaker Harvinder Kalyan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-04-2026 20:31 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 20:31 IST
Spiritual Insights Unveiled: Haryana Governor Highlights Books on Vedanta and Kurukshetra
Governor
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  • India

Haryana Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh stressed the importance of engaging with the world to achieve true spiritual development at the release of two insightful books. Authored by his private secretary, Shankha Chatterjee, the books delve into 'Advaita Vedanta' and 'Dharmakshetra-Kurukshetra', offering profound views on humanity's spiritual journey.

The governor remarked on the philosophies of both Advaita Vedanta and the sacred region of Kurukshetra as keys to understanding moral and spiritual struggles. He pointed out that these works not only enrich intellectual discourse but also inspire self-reflection on life and duty.

Speaker Harvinder Kalyan praised the potential of young minds to blend cultural heritage with modern thought, connecting this vision with the future growth of the nation. This event emphasized creative thinking and spiritual action inspired by Lord Krishna.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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