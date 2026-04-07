Ram Temple Enforces Religious Restrictions Amid Controversy

The Ram Temple committee has issued a firm statement prohibiting any religious activities within the temple premises, including namaz. This announcement comes amid a public uproar stemming from the purported booking of a Muslim wedding reception at the temple.

Rajeev Sood, President of Ram Temple Sood Sabha, clarified that the booking was strictly for a reception in the temple's community hall. He assured that a written guarantee has been provided, ensuring no religious activities will occur. Over the past five years, the hall has hosted around 15 to 16 wedding receptions from diverse communities, all abiding by temple guidelines.

To address concerns and maintain compliance, Sood revealed plans to enhance security measures. The number of CCTV cameras will be increased, and additional staff will be assigned to monitor activities closely. Any breaches in the rules will result in power cuts and police notification. Simultaneously, the Devbhoomi Sangharsh Samiti has threatened protests if any such events take place in the temple.

(With inputs from agencies.)