Sisterhood Amid Shadows: The Testaments Unveiled

Lucy Halliday, starring in 'The Testaments', emphasizes the power of young girls' bonds during adversity, deeming it central to the series' allure.

The drama, part of the celebrated universe of 'The Handmaid's Tale', follows Agnes and Daisy as they navigate Gilead's brutal regime. Both face their own struggles within this dystopian society.

Ann Dowd reprises her role as Aunt Lydia, showing a more empathetic side as she attempts to reform Gilead's practices. The series premieres Wednesday on Hulu, promising a compelling continuation of Atwood's universe.

(With inputs from agencies.)