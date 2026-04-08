Bringing Ramayana to Life: A Cinematic Epic Awaits

Namit Malhotra, producer of the much-anticipated film 'Ramayana,' expressed the team's appreciation for public interest and feedback as they aim for a grand Diwali release. Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Ram and Yash as Ravana.

Despite receiving mixed responses to the teaser—with praises for the ambitious scale and critiques of special effects—the makers, including renowned VFX company DNEG, remain committed to honoring the epic tale's legacy and connecting with audiences worldwide.

Per Malhotra, the project involves thousands of dedicated artists striving for excellence, driven by a shared passion to celebrate Indian culture through this monumental cinematic endeavor. He reassures that what's been revealed is just the beginning of a cultural celebration on a vast scale.

(With inputs from agencies.)