Left Menu

Bringing Ramayana to Life: A Cinematic Epic Awaits

Producer Namit Malhotra highlights the team's dedication to creating a grand cinematic rendition of 'Ramayana,' slated for a Diwali release. Despite mixed reactions to the teaser, the team is committed to honoring the epic's legacy and engaging audiences globally. The film features a star-studded cast including Ranbir Kapoor and Yash.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 11:40 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 11:40 IST
Bringing Ramayana to Life: A Cinematic Epic Awaits
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Namit Malhotra, producer of the much-anticipated film 'Ramayana,' expressed the team's appreciation for public interest and feedback as they aim for a grand Diwali release. Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Ram and Yash as Ravana.

Despite receiving mixed responses to the teaser—with praises for the ambitious scale and critiques of special effects—the makers, including renowned VFX company DNEG, remain committed to honoring the epic tale's legacy and connecting with audiences worldwide.

Per Malhotra, the project involves thousands of dedicated artists striving for excellence, driven by a shared passion to celebrate Indian culture through this monumental cinematic endeavor. He reassures that what's been revealed is just the beginning of a cultural celebration on a vast scale.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China Brokers Peace: Afghanistan and Pakistan's Path Forward

China Brokers Peace: Afghanistan and Pakistan's Path Forward

 Nicaragua
2
Countdown for TN polls begun, take up door campaign, explain DMK programmes, schemes to people, Dy CM Udhayanidhi urges party workers.

Countdown for TN polls begun, take up door campaign, explain DMK programmes,...

 India
3
Breakthrough in Urumqi: Afghanistan and Pakistan Seek Comprehensive Peace

Breakthrough in Urumqi: Afghanistan and Pakistan Seek Comprehensive Peace

 Global
4
Gulf Markets Surge Amid U.S.-Iran Ceasefire Developments

Gulf Markets Surge Amid U.S.-Iran Ceasefire Developments

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh Faces Acute Nurse Shortage Amid Rising Healthcare Demand

From 3D Design to 5D Delivery: A Smarter BIM Workflow for Road Construction Teams

Cameroon Targets 48 High-Risk Districts in Renewed Fight Against Cholera Spread

When AI Learns From Itself: The Hidden Risks to Collective Knowledge Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026