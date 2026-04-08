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Mysore Sandal's New Era: Embracing Tradition with Modern Influence

Mysore Sandal, a century-old emblem of India's sandalwood heritage, appoints actress Tamannaah Bhatia as its brand ambassador. This strategic move by Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited aims to connect with younger audiences, blending tradition with modern branding while expanding its reach domestically and internationally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 08-04-2026 12:12 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 12:12 IST
Mysore Sandal's New Era: Embracing Tradition with Modern Influence
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Mysore Sandal, a renowned symbol of India's rich sandalwood heritage, is taking a strategic leap into modern markets. With the recent appointment of actress Tamannaah Bhatia as brand ambassador, Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited aims to appeal to younger demographics while maintaining the brand's historic integrity. This collaboration marks a pivotal shift as the brand seeks to establish itself both domestically and internationally.

The strength of Mysore Sandal lies in its purity and cultural significance, deeply embedded in Karnataka's identity. Known for its use of 100% natural sandalwood oil, the brand represents a century of tradition, fragrance, and authenticity. The oil is celebrated globally for its distinctive quality, acknowledging Mysuru's role as a key player in India's aromatic legacy.

Industry observers view this modern branding initiative as a bold move to balance tradition with contemporary appeal. The engagement of Tamannaah Bhatia symbolizes a bridge between heritage and modern markets, highlighting Mysore Sandal's ambition to extend its reach, invigorating both the Indian market and exploring avenues internationally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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