Celebrations erupted throughout Kashmir after the announcement of a ceasefire between the US and Iran, with locals declaring it a 'victory' for the Islamic Republic. Particularly in Shia-majority regions, large groups gathered on the streets to commemorate the announcement.

In areas including Saidakadal, Zadibal, Budgam, Baramulla, Ganderbal, Pulwama, and Bandipora, residents waved Iranian flags, exploded firecrackers, and distributed Kashmiri kehwa as a part of the festivities. To many, the announcement marked a triumph for Iran against US and Israeli forces.

Community members in Budgam praised the ceasefire as a sign of Iranian strength, stating that it forced the US and Israel into a position of submission. Meanwhile, fundraisers in Kashmir showcased widespread solidarity with Iran. Many in the valley consider Kashmir's deep-rooted ties to Iran in cultural, linguistic, and religious contexts, with some referring to the region as 'Iran-e-Sagheer' or 'little Iran.'