Across Tamil Nadu, black flags will rise from homes, public spaces on Apr 16 against delimitation: CM Stalin.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 15-04-2026 12:27 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 12:27 IST
- Country:
- India
Across Tamil Nadu, black flags will rise from homes, public spaces on Apr 16 against delimitation: CM Stalin.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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