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New Leadership at Tourism New Zealand, Strategic Partnerships in Hospitality

Tourism New Zealand appoints Tishtar Parakh as Country Manager for India, aiming to boost visitor demand and strengthen trade partnerships. Eco Hotels partners with Riya Travels for expanded market reach. ITC Hotels announces the signing of its 50th hotel under the Welcomhotel brand, with new properties in Shirdi and Bhubaneshwar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-04-2026 18:09 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 18:09 IST
New Leadership at Tourism New Zealand, Strategic Partnerships in Hospitality
  • Country:
  • India

Tourism New Zealand has announced the appointment of Tishtar Parakh as the new Country Manager for India, effective immediately. Based in Mumbai, Parakh is set to lead efforts to boost visitor interest and fortify industry alliances in the Indian market. Before taking on this role, she was the Travel Trade Lead at VisitBritain.

In a separate development, Eco Hotels and Resorts has entered into a strategic alliance with Riya Travel & Tours to broaden its distribution network. This partnership will grant Eco Hotels access to Riya Group's extensive B2B platform, Riya Connect, which empowers over 75,000 travel agents worldwide.

ITC Hotels has announced the signing of its 50th Welcomhotel in India, adding new properties to its portfolio in Shirdi, Maharashtra, and Bhubaneshwar, Odisha. This expansion brings the Welcomhotel brand to a total of 51 hotels, strengthening its footprint in the Indian hospitality sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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