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Ivan Toney Sets Al-Ahli Scoring Record in Saudi Pro League Thriller

Ivan Toney equaled Al-Ahli's record for the most goals in a Saudi Pro League season by scoring his 27th goal in a draw against Al-Fayha. He joined Al-Ahli in 2024 and has now scored 50 goals for the club, closing in on the league's all-time record.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 02:17 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 02:17 IST
Ivan Toney Sets Al-Ahli Scoring Record in Saudi Pro League Thriller
Ivan Toney

Ivan Toney has made headlines by equaling Al-Ahli's club record for most goals scored in a single Saudi Pro League season. The English striker notched his 27th goal during a 1-1 away draw against Al-Fayha, cementing his lead at the top of the league's scoring charts.

Toney, aged 30, scored by redirecting an Enzo Meo shot into the net, thus matching the previous record held by Omar Al Somah in the 2015-2016 season, the league confirmed. Toney joined Al-Ahli in August 2024 and has scored a total of 50 goals for the Saudi club.

With his impressive performance, Toney is now just eight goals short of breaking the Saudi Pro League's all-time record of 35 goals, set by Cristiano Ronaldo during the 2023-2024 season.

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