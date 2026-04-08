Left Menu

Fiery History: Rio's Olympic Velodrome Experiences Another Blaze

A fire erupted at Rio's Olympic Park velodrome, mobilizing 80 firefighters and 20 vehicles. The blaze, under control, affected just the venue's fabric roof. No injuries were reported, and the Olympic Museum remains untouched. Initial investigations point to a history of fires attributed to paper sky lanterns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riodejaneiro | Updated: 08-04-2026 19:42 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 19:42 IST
Fiery History: Rio's Olympic Velodrome Experiences Another Blaze
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Firefighters swiftly responded to a blaze at Rio de Janeiro's Olympic Park velodrome Wednesday morning. Approximately 80 firefighters and 20 vehicles were needed to bring the situation under control.

The fire was largely confined to the venue's fabric roof, sparing the interior and the Olympic Museum housed within. There have been no injuries reported.

Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the fire, amidst a history of similar incidents in 2017 attributed to falling paper sky lanterns. Since the Rio 2016 Summer Games, the velodrome serves as a key training base for Brazil's national cycling and weightlifting teams.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate as Israel Launches Heaviest Strikes on Lebanon

Tensions Escalate as Israel Launches Heaviest Strikes on Lebanon

 Global
2
Bihar's HSRP Deadline: A Call to Action for Vehicle Owners

Bihar's HSRP Deadline: A Call to Action for Vehicle Owners

 India
3
Unseasonal Weather Disrupts Himachal Pradesh with Snowfall and Rain

Unseasonal Weather Disrupts Himachal Pradesh with Snowfall and Rain

 India
4
Drone Deal Derailed: EDGE Group's Acquisition Stalls

Drone Deal Derailed: EDGE Group's Acquisition Stalls

 Ukraine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026