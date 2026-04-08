Fiery History: Rio's Olympic Velodrome Experiences Another Blaze

Firefighters swiftly responded to a blaze at Rio de Janeiro's Olympic Park velodrome Wednesday morning. Approximately 80 firefighters and 20 vehicles were needed to bring the situation under control.

The fire was largely confined to the venue's fabric roof, sparing the interior and the Olympic Museum housed within. There have been no injuries reported.

Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the fire, amidst a history of similar incidents in 2017 attributed to falling paper sky lanterns. Since the Rio 2016 Summer Games, the velodrome serves as a key training base for Brazil's national cycling and weightlifting teams.

(With inputs from agencies.)