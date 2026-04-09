Jim Whittaker: The First American Conqueror of Everest Passes at 97

Jim Whittaker, the renowned American mountaineer and the first American to reach the summit of Mount Everest, has died at the age of 97. A statement from his family confirmed he passed away peacefully at his Port Townsend, Washington, home.

Whittaker's 1963 Everest ascent, alongside Nawang Gombu, catapulted him to instant fame. It ignited interest in mountaineering across the U.S., paving the way for an industry centered on outdoor adventure. He was also a key figure at REI, shaping it during his presidency from 1971 to 1979.

In addition to his achievements in climbing, Whittaker was passionate about conservation and peace. His advocacy efforts contributed to establishing national parks in the U.S., and he led diverse international climbing expeditions, such as the 1990 Mount Everest International Peace Climb.