Jammu & Kashmir's Youth Empowerment: A New Era of Progress
Vice President C P Radhakrishnan praised Jammu and Kashmir's advancements in women's empowerment, education, and sports. Highlighting the region's potential as a global tourist hub, he urged the youth to embrace opportunities in various fields, reinforcing national unity under the 'Watan Ko Jano' program.
- Country:
- India
Vice President C P Radhakrishnan commended Jammu and Kashmir's strides in women's empowerment and youth development during a Thursday address. He lauded the region's achievements, particularly in education and sports, emphasizing its role in shaping a progressive future.
His remarks, made to a youth delegation of 250 from Jammu and Kashmir, highlighted the success story of the local cricket team winning the Ranji Trophy, portraying it as a symbol of progress and empowerment. The event, part of the 'Watan Ko Jano' initiative by the Ministry of Home Affairs, focused on national integration and cultural exploration.
Radhakrishnan emphasized the potential of Jammu and Kashmir as a future global tourist destination, rich in scenic beauty and cultural wealth. He encouraged the youth to seize opportunities in education, technology, and entrepreneurship, urging them to contribute to a peaceful and prosperous society.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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