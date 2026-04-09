Wankhede Honors Cricket Legends with 'Shastri Stand' Unveiling
The Wankhede Stadium celebrated cricketing legends by unveiling the 'Shastri Stand,' named after former all-rounder Ravi Shastri. Other stands honored icons like Diana Edulji, Eknath Solkar, and Dilip Sardesai. The event, attended by cricketing greats, was an emotional moment, with speeches reflecting on legacy and contributions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-04-2026 21:08 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 21:08 IST
- Country:
- India
In a tribute to cricketing legends, Wankhede Stadium unveiled the 'Shastri Stand' on Thursday, honoring former India all-rounder Ravi Shastri.
The ceremony, attended by luminaries like Sunil Gavaskar and current T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav, also celebrated icons Diana Edulji, Eknath Solkar, and Dilip Sardesai.
Shastri's emotional address reflected on his father's legacy, while Edulji expressed pride in her pioneering contributions to women's cricket in India.
(With inputs from agencies.)