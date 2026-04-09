Wankhede Honors Cricket Legends with 'Shastri Stand' Unveiling

In a tribute to cricketing legends, Wankhede Stadium unveiled the 'Shastri Stand' on Thursday, honoring former India all-rounder Ravi Shastri.

The ceremony, attended by luminaries like Sunil Gavaskar and current T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav, also celebrated icons Diana Edulji, Eknath Solkar, and Dilip Sardesai.

Shastri's emotional address reflected on his father's legacy, while Edulji expressed pride in her pioneering contributions to women's cricket in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)