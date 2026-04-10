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Diplomatic Tensions Rise as Drone Strikes U.S. Facility in Baghdad

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau summoned the Iraqi ambassador following a drone attack on a U.S. diplomatic facility in Baghdad. The attack, attributed to an 'Iraqi terrorist militia' linked to Iran, prompted criticism of the Iraqi government for failing to prevent such incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 01:54 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 01:54 IST
Diplomatic Tensions Rise as Drone Strikes U.S. Facility in Baghdad
Christopher Landau

In a significant diplomatic move, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau called in the Iraqi ambassador on Thursday after a drone targeted a key U.S. diplomatic mission in Baghdad.

The U.S. Embassy pinpointed an 'Iraqi terrorist militia' with alleged ties to Iran as the perpetrators of these drone assaults, affecting the Baghdad Diplomatic Support Center and Baghdad International Airport.

While Deputy Secretary Landau applauded Iraqi security responses, he didn't hold back from criticizing the Iraqi government's inability to avert such attacks, stressing the need for adequate preventive measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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