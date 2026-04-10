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Introducing the Ashtalakshmi Solitaire™: A Fusion of Tradition and Modern Design

Aukera presents the Ashtalakshmi Solitaire™, a unique diamond inspired by cultural and modern elements. Co-created with astrologer Dr. Jai Madaan, this solitaire features a distinctive octagonal diamond reflecting prosperity and innovation. The launch aligns with Akshaya Tritiya, promoting prosperity and modern design in light-detailed fine jewellery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore | Updated: 10-04-2026 14:51 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 14:51 IST
Introducing the Ashtalakshmi Solitaire™: A Fusion of Tradition and Modern Design
  • Country:
  • India

Aukera, a trailblazer in the jewellery sector, unveils the Ashtalakshmi Solitaire™, a diamond piece marrying cultural heritage with contemporary aesthetics. The launch is timed with Akshaya Tritiya, a festival symbolizing prosperity.

Co-created with Dr. Jai Madaan, a noted astrologer, the solitaire takes inspiration from the Ashtalakshmi concept, representing the eight forms of prosperity. The diamond's octagonal shape and advanced light performance set it apart, showcasing Aukera's design-led innovation and light science.

Available for pre-booking with a complimentary Lakshmi Paduka, this piece underscores Aukera's commitment to quality, IGI-certified craftsmanship, and consumer-centric design. With stores in major Indian cities, Aukera continues expanding, offering unique jewellery choices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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