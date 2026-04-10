Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Health inequalities have long shaped human societies, but a new historical analysis suggests that these disparities were neither constant nor inevitable across time. Instead, they evolved alongside major social, economic, and environmental transformations, from early human communities to modern industrial societies. A new review traces this trajectory, offering insights into how socioeconomic differences in health emerged, fluctuated, and ultimately became entrenched as a defining feature of modern public health.

Published in the Scandinavian Journal of Public Health, the study titled “The Evolution of Health Inequalities in the Western World: From Early Origins to Modern Times” examines health disparities from prehistoric societies to the present day. Based on historical literature, demographic evidence, and epidemiological research, the study explores how shifts such as the rise of agriculture, industrialization, and modern economic systems have shaped patterns of mortality and disease across different social groups.

The findings challenge the notion that health inequalities have always existed in their current form. Instead, the study argues that these disparities are the result of long-term structural changes, punctuated by periods of convergence and divergence driven by epidemics, wars, and socioeconomic transitions.

From equality to hierarchy: how early societies laid the groundwork for health disparities

The study reassesses early human history, particularly the long period of hunter-gatherer societies that existed before 10,000 BCE. These small, nomadic communities were characterized by relatively equal distributions of resources and limited social stratification. As a result, major socioeconomic inequalities were largely absent, and health differences between individuals were likely minimal.

However, this relative equality did not translate into better overall health. Life expectancy in these early communities was extremely low, often ranging between 20 and 40 years, with high mortality driven by infectious diseases, maternal and child deaths, and environmental hazards. These factors affected populations broadly, limiting the extent to which health outcomes could diverge across social groups.

A turning point emerged with the Neolithic revolution, when agriculture began to replace hunting and gathering as the dominant mode of subsistence. This shift led to the formation of settled communities, increased population density, and the accumulation of surplus resources. Crucially, it also introduced new forms of inequality, as access to land, food, and power became unevenly distributed.

The study highlights that agricultural societies, while more productive, were also more unequal. Social stratification intensified as elites emerged, controlling resources and labor. These changes laid the foundation for the development of socioeconomic inequalities, which in turn likely contributed to early forms of health disparities, although direct evidence from this period remains limited.

Major external forces such as epidemics, wars, and climate-related catastrophes continued to affect populations broadly. These “democratic” shocks often reduced differences between social groups by imposing widespread mortality, temporarily constraining the emergence of pronounced health inequalities.

Industrialization and urbanization drive the rise of modern health inequalities

The transition to the modern era marked a decisive shift in the nature and scale of health inequalities. Beginning in the 16th century and accelerating through the Industrial Revolution, European societies underwent profound transformations that reshaped social structures, economic systems, and living conditions.

Urbanization and industrialization created new forms of social stratification, with distinct class divisions between elites, middle classes, and a rapidly expanding working class. These changes were accompanied by stark differences in living conditions, including overcrowded housing, hazardous work environments, and limited access to sanitation and healthcare for lower-income groups.

The study identifies this period as the point at which health inequalities became clearly visible and measurable. Early pioneers such as John Graunt and William Petty in 17th-century Britain developed statistical methods to analyze mortality patterns, revealing systematic differences linked to socioeconomic status. Their work marked the beginning of modern epidemiology and provided some of the first empirical evidence of health disparities.

By the 19th century, the scale of these inequalities had become more pronounced. Research conducted during the period of industrial expansion showed that mortality rates were significantly higher among lower social classes, particularly in urban areas. Poor housing conditions, environmental pollution, and occupational hazards contributed to elevated risks of disease and death among the working population.

These inequalities were not merely the result of individual behaviors but were deeply rooted in structural conditions. Public health reformers such as Rudolf Virchow and Edwin Chadwick highlighted the link between social conditions and health outcomes, advocating for policies aimed at improving living standards, sanitation, and access to healthcare.

Despite these efforts, health inequalities continued to widen during the industrial era. While overall life expectancy began to increase, the gains were unevenly distributed, with higher socioeconomic groups benefiting more rapidly from improvements in nutrition, medical care, and living conditions.

Modern persistence: why health inequalities remain widespread despite progress

In the 20th century, advances in medicine, public health, and social policy led to significant improvements in population health. Life expectancy increased dramatically, and many infectious diseases were brought under control. However, the study finds that these advances did not eliminate health inequalities. Instead, disparities persisted and, in many cases, widened.

A key milestone in understanding modern health inequalities was the publication of the Black Report in 1980, which systematically documented persistent disparities in health outcomes across social classes in the United Kingdom. The report demonstrated that lower socioeconomic groups consistently experienced higher rates of morbidity and mortality, a pattern that extended across age groups, genders, and disease categories.

Subsequent research across Europe and other high-income regions confirmed that health inequalities are both widespread and persistent. Comparative studies revealed that even countries with strong welfare systems, such as those in the Nordic region, exhibited significant disparities. This phenomenon, often referred to as the “Nordic paradox,” highlights the complexity of health inequalities and the limitations of policy interventions focused solely on income redistribution.

The study identifies several factors contributing to the persistence of health inequalities in modern societies. These include differences in education, income, occupation, and access to resources, as well as variations in lifestyle behaviors such as smoking, diet, and physical activity. Broader structural forces, including economic policies, labor market conditions, and social welfare systems, also play a critical role.

Recent developments have further exacerbated these disparities. Economic crises, austerity measures, and the rise of neoliberal policies have contributed to widening socioeconomic gaps, while the COVID-19 pandemic exposed and intensified existing inequalities. Mortality and morbidity rates during the pandemic were disproportionately higher among disadvantaged populations, underscoring the enduring impact of social determinants on health outcomes.

The study also engages with two competing theoretical frameworks for understanding the evolution of health inequalities. The constancy hypothesis suggests that such inequalities are inherent and persistent across time, driven by fundamental social and biological factors. In contrast, the convergence-divergence hypothesis argues that health inequalities vary over time, shaped by historical conditions and external shocks.

The findings of the review support the latter perspective, indicating that health inequalities have not been constant but have emerged, intensified, and occasionally been constrained depending on broader societal conditions.