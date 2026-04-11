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Tense Peace Talks in Pakistan: US and Iran Seek Resolution

US Vice President J D Vance arrived in Pakistan for pivotal discussions with an Iranian delegation to address the West Asia conflict. The talks, involving influential leaders like Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, are pivotal as global tensions and energy market stability hinge on their outcomes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 11-04-2026 12:15 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 12:15 IST
Tense Peace Talks in Pakistan: US and Iran Seek Resolution
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  • Pakistan

In a significant diplomatic move, US Vice President J D Vance landed in Pakistan on Saturday, aiming to mediate peace talks with an Iranian delegation headed by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf. The negotiations focus on quelling the ongoing hostilities in West Asia.

Received at the Nur Khan Air Base by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Vance expressed optimism about the upcoming discussions. Accompanied by the US President's special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, Vance anticipated constructive dialogue, emphasizing the necessity of genuine negotiation efforts from both sides.

The talks, pivotal due to a temporary cessation of the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, draw international attention. Success in these discussions could significantly influence West Asia's geopolitical framework, energy markets, and global diplomatic relations, a point underscored by Pakistan's continued commitment to promoting a lasting peace solution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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