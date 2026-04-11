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Autorickshaw Drivers Strike Over Police Assault Allegations

Autorickshaw drivers at Thampanoor railway station protested after a fellow driver was allegedly assaulted by a railway police officer. The brief strike ended with assurances of action against the officer, who allegedly abused and assaulted the driver for not moving his vehicle as instructed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 11-04-2026 12:10 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 12:10 IST
Autorickshaw Drivers Strike Over Police Assault Allegations
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  • India

In Thampanoor, autorickshaw drivers initiated a brief strike on Saturday morning following an incident involving the alleged assault of one of their colleagues by a railway police officer. According to officials, the altercation happened the prior night.

An official statement from the Thampanoor station confirmed that a case would be registered against the officer involved. The autorickshaw driver was reportedly assaulted after a disagreement with the officer regarding vehicle placement. Witnesses claim the officer used abusive language and physical force.

The protest was called off after authorities promised to address the grievance by taking suitable action. Drivers resumed their services after receiving assurances of justice for the alleged victim.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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