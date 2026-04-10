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Pakistan Navy's Heroic Rescue in the Arabian Sea

The Pakistan Navy successfully rescued 18 crew members of the MV Gold Autumn, including Chinese and Bangladeshi nationals, following a distress call in the Arabian Sea, 200 nautical miles off Pakistan's coast. The crew received medical aid and were transported safely to Karachi for repatriation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 10-04-2026 20:36 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 20:36 IST
Pakistan Navy's Heroic Rescue in the Arabian Sea
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  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a commendable act of bravery, the Pakistan Navy came to the aid of 18 stranded crew members from a merchant vessel in the Arabian Sea. Responding to a distress call from the MV Gold Autumn, the Navy executed a timely rescue operation.

The operation took place 200 nautical miles off Pakistan's coast, where Pakistan Navy ship PNS Hunain swiftly arrived at the scene. The ship's crew provided critical medical aid, engaged in firefighting efforts, and assessed damages, ensuring the safety of the crew comprising nationals from China, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Vietnam, and Indonesia.

The rescued crew members were promptly transported to Karachi, ensuring they received the necessary medical care before their repatriation. The heroic effort highlights the Navy's commitment to maritime safety and international cooperation.

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