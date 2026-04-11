Honoring a Legacy: President Murmu Pays Tribute to Jyotirao Phule

President Droupadi Murmu paid tribute to famed social reformer Jyotirao Phule on Saturday, acknowledging his unwavering dedication to uplifting marginalized communities. Phule, born in 1827, is celebrated for his pivotal role in promoting women's education and fostering social inclusion.

Commemorating his contributions, President Murmu emphasized the enduring legacy left by Phule's commitment to educational reform and equality. She shared these reflections in a post on X, highlighting the significant strides he made throughout his life.

The tribute ceremony, held at Prerna Sthal, Samvidhan Sadan, was attended by notable figures including Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. The presence of such dignitaries underscored the broad impact of Phule's work on Indian society.