Netflix Cancels 'Perfect' Film After Millie Bobby Brown's Exit

In a surprising turn of events, Netflix has ceased production on the biopic film 'Perfect' after its leading star, Millie Bobby Brown, exited due to creative disagreements. The film, which was slated to portray Hollywood star Brown as famed gymnast Kerri Strug, announced its cancellation following her departure.

Initially under the helm of director Gia Coppola, the project saw filmmaker Cate Shortland attached to the director's chair before its abrupt end. Strug is celebrated for her critical performance at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, helping secure the women's gymnastics team gold despite an ankle injury.

Brown, set to co-produce the film alongside Nik Bower of Riverstone Pictures and Thomas Benski of Magna Studios, remains active in the industry. She will next be seen in 'Enola Holmes 3' and other upcoming projects.