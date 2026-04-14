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Hollywood's New Duo: Talia Ryder Joins 'Mr and Mrs Smith' Season Two

Talia Ryder replaces Sophia Thatcher in the second season of 'Mr and Mrs Smith' on Prime Video. Set to star alongside Mark Eydelshteyn, the series adopts an anthology format with a new couple. Production is ongoing in Los Angeles, with Anna Ouyang Moench taking over as showrunner.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 14-04-2026 16:40 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 16:40 IST
Hollywood's New Duo: Talia Ryder Joins 'Mr and Mrs Smith' Season Two
  • Country:
  • United States

Talia Ryder has been announced as Sophia Thatcher's replacement for the second season of Prime Video's 'Mr and Mrs Smith.' She will star alongside Mark Eydelshteyn in this eagerly anticipated series.

The show, a reinterpretation of the 2005 film, follows the complex lives of two strangers who become partners in both espionage and marriage. The first season left audiences on a cliffhanger and won two Emmy awards.

Season two will see a fresh take with new protagonists, moving to an anthology format. Filming is underway in Los Angeles, while Anna Ouyang Moench steps in as the new showrunner.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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