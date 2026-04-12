Asha Bhosle: A Timeless Voice That Resonates Forever

In a heartfelt message, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed his grief over the passing of legendary singer Asha Bhosle, noting that her music will eternally resonate across generations.

Modi highlighted Bhosle's remarkable musical journey, which spanned decades and significantly enriched India's cultural heritage. Describing her as one of the most iconic and versatile voices in India, he remarked on the timeless brilliance of her soulful melodies and vibrant compositions.

Bhosle passed away at the age of 92 in Mumbai, after being admitted to Breach Candy Hospital following a chest infection. Her legacy continues to touch countless hearts around the world, inspiring future generations.