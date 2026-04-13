Congress Issues Whip for Key Women's Reservation Act Discussion

The Congress Party has issued a whip instructing all Lok Sabha MPs to be present in the House for a special parliamentary session commencing from April 16 to 18, 2026.

This session will focus on the government's amendments to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, commonly known as the Women Reservation Act, with discussions and votes scheduled.

The party emphasized the importance of this sitting, marking it as indispensable for furthering the legislative process towards implementing the Act by 2029.