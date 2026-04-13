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Congress Issues Whip for Key Women's Reservation Act Discussion

The Congress has issued a whip instructing all its Lok Sabha MPs to attend a special parliamentary session discussing amendments to the Women Reservation Act. The session will address crucial issues from April 16-18, 2026, anticipating the Act's implementation in 2029.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2026 13:36 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 13:36 IST
Congress Issues Whip for Key Women's Reservation Act Discussion
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  • India

The Congress Party has issued a whip instructing all Lok Sabha MPs to be present in the House for a special parliamentary session commencing from April 16 to 18, 2026.

This session will focus on the government's amendments to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, commonly known as the Women Reservation Act, with discussions and votes scheduled.

The party emphasized the importance of this sitting, marking it as indispensable for furthering the legislative process towards implementing the Act by 2029.

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