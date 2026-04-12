A Tribute to Asha Bhosle: A Melodious Legacy
Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, expressed his sorrow over the passing of iconic Indian singer Asha Bhosle. Recognized as the most recorded artist in music history, Bhosle's contributions continue to shape India's cultural fabric. She passed away at 92 in Mumbai following health complications.
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Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, expressed deep sorrow following the death of renowned singer Asha Bhosle on Sunday. In his statement, Naidu highlighted Bhosle's extraordinary contributions to music, which have become a core element of India's cultural heritage.
Naidu described Bhosle as not only a versatile Indian vocalist but also the most recorded artist in music history, underscoring her impact on the music world. The Chief Minister noted that her influence will continue to resonate across generations.
Bhosle, aged 92, passed away in Mumbai at Breach Candy Hospital, where she was admitted due to a chest infection and exhaustion. Naidu extended heartfelt condolences to her family, friends, and admirers globally, mourning the loss of a musical legend.
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