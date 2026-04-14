Omar Abdullah Offers Condolences to Drowned Brothers' Family

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah visited the grieving family of two brothers who tragically drowned in the Jhelum River during a sheep-bathing incident.

Abdullah traveled to Bijbehara in Anantnag to personally extend his condolences, expressing his condolences and promising government support.

The brothers, Majid Bashir and Shahid Bashir, slipped into the river at Padshahibagh with their deaths currently under investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)