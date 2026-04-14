Left Menu

Omar Abdullah Offers Condolences to Drowned Brothers' Family

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah visited the family of two brothers who drowned in the Jhelum River. He expressed deep sorrow and assured government support. The brothers were bathing their sheep when one slipped, and the other drowned while trying to save him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 14-04-2026 19:21 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 19:21 IST
Omar Abdullah Offers Condolences to Drowned Brothers' Family
Omar Abdullah
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah visited the grieving family of two brothers who tragically drowned in the Jhelum River during a sheep-bathing incident.

Abdullah traveled to Bijbehara in Anantnag to personally extend his condolences, expressing his condolences and promising government support.

The brothers, Majid Bashir and Shahid Bashir, slipped into the river at Padshahibagh with their deaths currently under investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic End in Whitefield: A Mother-Daughter Mystery

Tragic End in Whitefield: A Mother-Daughter Mystery

 India
2
Congress Expels Hazeena Syed Over Anti-Party Allegations

Congress Expels Hazeena Syed Over Anti-Party Allegations

 India
3
Redrawing the World: Togo's Campaign to Correct the Map

Redrawing the World: Togo's Campaign to Correct the Map

 Global
4
Empowering Democracy: Women's Reservation Bill Urges Swift Action

Empowering Democracy: Women's Reservation Bill Urges Swift Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s AI power play transforms higher education systems

More AI, less trust? Patients pull back as automation grows in healthcare

Why current AI consent models are failing creators and rights holders

AIoT takes on water scarcity with real-time monitoring and predictive power

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026