Omar Abdullah Offers Condolences to Drowned Brothers' Family
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah visited the family of two brothers who drowned in the Jhelum River. He expressed deep sorrow and assured government support. The brothers were bathing their sheep when one slipped, and the other drowned while trying to save him.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 14-04-2026 19:21 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 19:21 IST
- Country:
- India
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah visited the grieving family of two brothers who tragically drowned in the Jhelum River during a sheep-bathing incident.
Abdullah traveled to Bijbehara in Anantnag to personally extend his condolences, expressing his condolences and promising government support.
The brothers, Majid Bashir and Shahid Bashir, slipped into the river at Padshahibagh with their deaths currently under investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Omar Abdullah
- Jammu
- Kashmir
- drowning
- condolences
- support
- government
- Jhelum River
- Bijbehara
- Anantnag
ALSO READ
A Historic Leap: Women's Reservation Act Garners Support in India
Push for Women's Empowerment: Naidu Urges Support for Reservation Amendments
Women's Reservation Act: PM Modi Calls for Unanimous Support
TVK chief Vijay promises statutory guarantee for minimum support price to help farmers.
Mark Carney: Secures Majority for Liberal Government Amidst U.S. Trade Tensions