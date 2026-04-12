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Asha Bhosle: The Fairy Godmother of Music

Renowned singer-composer Leslee Lewis pays tribute to the late legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle, celebrating her as the 'fairy godmother of music'. Bhosle, whose voice transcended genres over decades, passed away at 92. Lewis emphasized her youthful spirit and profound musical impact, cherishing his collaborations with her.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-04-2026 16:05 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 16:05 IST
Asha Bhosle: The Fairy Godmother of Music
Asha Bhosle
  • Country:
  • India

Singer-composer Leslee Lewis has fondly remembered the iconic Asha Bhosle, who passed away at age 92 due to multi-organ failure. He celebrated Bhosle as the 'fairy godmother of music,' praising her enchanting voice and vibrant spirit.

Asha Bhosle's expansive career in Indian cinema highlights her unmatched ability to evoke every emotion a song could carry. Lewis, who collaborated closely with her in the 1990s, emphasized that she wasn't just a voice but a fountain of emotions that impacted the world of music deeply. Their famed 1997 Indipop album 'Jaanam Samjha Karo' stands as a testament to her timeless talent.

The musician recounted her unyielding curiosity and spirited soul that defied age, stating that Bhosle's influence continues to manifest in every musical endeavor. While her death brings sadness, Lewis focuses on gratitude for experiencing her presence, believing that her essence will continue to inspire artists worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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