Asha Bhosle: The Eternal Voice of Bollywood

The music world paid tribute to legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle, marking the end of an era with her passing at 92. Known for her genre-defying voice, Bhosle's music career spanned over eight decades, recording more than 12,000 songs that became an integral part of Hindi cinema.

Renowned artists like Usha Uthup and Haimanti Shukla reflected on the immense influence Bhosle had on Indian music. Uthup remembered her as a versatile singer whose songs inspired generations, while Shukla noted her perfectionism in the studio. Meanwhile, Manomoy Bhattacharya appreciated Bhosle's dedication to rendering Rabindranath Tagore's songs with authenticity.

Throughout her career, starting at the young age of 10, Asha Bhosle's contribution to Indian music left an indelible mark. As tributes pour in, her legacy continues to resonate with both fans and fellow musicians, cementing her place as one of the most enduring voices in Bollywood history.

(With inputs from agencies.)