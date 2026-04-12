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End of an Era: Mourning the Legendary Asha Bhosle

Aamir Khan mourns the death of legendary singer Asha Bhosle, who passed away at 92 due to multi-organ failure. Celebrated for her extensive career spanning decades, she was a defining voice in Hindi cinema, recording over 12,000 songs and leaving an indelible mark on global music history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-04-2026 20:29 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 20:29 IST
End of an Era: Mourning the Legendary Asha Bhosle
Asha Bhosle
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned Bollywood actor Aamir Khan expressed deep sorrow over the passing of iconic singer Asha Bhosle on Sunday. The legendary voice of Hindi cinema died at 92, concluding an era that touched the hearts of many across the globe. Khan remarked on the immense loss to the music industry and beyond.

Bhosle, who was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital due to a chest infection and exhaustion, succumbed to multi-organ failure. Khan paid tribute alongside fellow cinematic giants Lata Mangeshkar, Mohd Rafi, and Kishore Kumar, underscoring her unparalleled legacy in playback singing.

Her remarkable career, spanning several decades, saw her perform over 12,000 songs, cementing her status among the longest-performing artists in music history. Iconic songs like 'Chura Liya Hai Tumne' and 'Dum Maro Dum' are a testament to her enduring influence and talent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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