Triumph at the Olivier Awards: 'Paddington The Musical' Tops the Night

The Olivier Awards lit up London's theater scene on Sunday, recognizing the best in theatrical talent and innovation. 'Paddington The Musical' swept the awards night, garnering the most accolades, including the coveted Best New Musical.

Standout winners included Jack Holden, who took home Best Actor for his performance in 'Kenrex,' and Rosamund Pike, awarded Best Actress for 'Inter Alia.' The evening also celebrated 'Punch' as the Best New Play and 'Into the Woods' as the Best Musical Revival.

Other notable recognitions included the Noël Coward award for 'Oh, Mary!' and the Sir Peter Hall award for Best Director, which went to Luke Sheppard for his work on 'Paddington The Musical.' The event highlighted the creativity and passion driving London's vibrant theater community.