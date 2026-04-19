Tensions Escalate Over Control of Strait of Hormuz Amid U.S.-Iran Dialogues

In a significant geopolitical move, Tehran announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz once again, intensifying the ongoing conflict dynamics in the Middle East. Despite recent progress in talks, Iran's decision adds fresh uncertainty to global oil shipments.

President Donald Trump highlighted 'very good conversations' with Iran, though he condemned Tehran's actions as 'blackmail.' The tension comes amidst a fragile ceasefire set to end soon, with the potential for renewed hostilities lingering.

The move has drawn international concern, especially following reports of gunfire involving vessels within the strait, further complicating the situation for global shipping and energy markets as both powers navigate the complex diplomatic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)