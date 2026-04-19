Bulgaria's Pivotal Election: Can Radev End Political Turmoil?

On Sunday, Bulgarians will participate in their eighth parliamentary election in five years, with former president Rumen Radev as the clear frontrunner. Radev, a pro-Russian eurosceptic, aims to stabilize the government and address widespread corruption. His campaign highlights a desire for change among voters tired of short-lived administrations.

The cost of living remains a critical issue after the euro adoption, overshadowing geopolitical concerns such as Radev's stance on Russia and Ukraine. Voters are more focused on domestic economic stability, with Radev's pitch for a fresh start resonating with the electorate, as evidenced by his significant lead in polls.

Despite Bulgaria's progress since joining the European Union, corruption persists, affecting voter trust. Radev's potential victory could challenge the long-standing dominance of parties like GERB and Movement for Rights and Freedoms. Analysts warn of potential government instability and the likelihood of another election down the line, reflecting ongoing political volatility.

(With inputs from agencies.)