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Race of the Machines: Humanoids Outpace Humans

In a striking display of technological advancement, Chinese-made humanoid robots outpaced human runners during a half-marathon in Beijing. Over 100 robots participated, a significant increase from the previous year's event. Honor's robot finished in record time, yet the frontier industry faces challenges in finding economically viable applications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-04-2026 07:06 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 07:06 IST
Race of the Machines: Humanoids Outpace Humans
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Dozens of Chinese-made humanoid robots demonstrated remarkable progress in their athletic capabilities during a half-marathon in Beijing, surpassing human competitors with ease.

Last year's event, the race's inaugural edition, witnessed several mishaps as many robots failed to start or finish, with only a few completing the event significantly behind human times.

This year, the number of participating robots surged past 100, with many outperforming professional athletes. Honor's robot notably completed the course in under an hour, highlighting the potential of humanoid robots in transforming industries from hazardous jobs to combat applications, even as their practical uses remain limited.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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