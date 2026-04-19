Race of the Machines: Humanoids Outpace Humans

Dozens of Chinese-made humanoid robots demonstrated remarkable progress in their athletic capabilities during a half-marathon in Beijing, surpassing human competitors with ease.

Last year's event, the race's inaugural edition, witnessed several mishaps as many robots failed to start or finish, with only a few completing the event significantly behind human times.

This year, the number of participating robots surged past 100, with many outperforming professional athletes. Honor's robot notably completed the course in under an hour, highlighting the potential of humanoid robots in transforming industries from hazardous jobs to combat applications, even as their practical uses remain limited.

(With inputs from agencies.)