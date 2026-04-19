Wellington Battles the Deluge: Flash Floods Hit New Zealand's Capital

New Zealand's capital, Wellington, is dealing with the aftermath of flash floods following intense rainfall that struck the North Island. Local authorities, including the Hutt City Council, have confirmed flood damage across the city, impacting more than half a million residents.

Suburbs like Stokes Valley have been hit hard, with clean-up crews deployed to manage the situation. Meanwhile, a state of emergency has been declared in the Whanganui District where 18 people have been evacuated due to severe flooding, as reported by Radio New Zealand.

The national weather service warns of more thunderstorms and heavy rain expected in the area, causing concern as residents still recover from the effects of Cyclone Vaianu, which struck just a week earlier.

(With inputs from agencies.)