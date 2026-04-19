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Wellington Battles the Deluge: Flash Floods Hit New Zealand's Capital

New Zealand's Wellington initiated a clean-up due to flash floods after heavy rain hit the North Island. Severe weather has caused widespread damage, particularly in Stokes Valley. With evacuations in Whanganui District and more thunderstorms forecast, authorities brace for continued challenges as citizens recover from Cyclone Vaianu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 19-04-2026 06:28 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 06:28 IST
Wellington Battles the Deluge: Flash Floods Hit New Zealand's Capital
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  • Australia

New Zealand's capital, Wellington, is dealing with the aftermath of flash floods following intense rainfall that struck the North Island. Local authorities, including the Hutt City Council, have confirmed flood damage across the city, impacting more than half a million residents.

Suburbs like Stokes Valley have been hit hard, with clean-up crews deployed to manage the situation. Meanwhile, a state of emergency has been declared in the Whanganui District where 18 people have been evacuated due to severe flooding, as reported by Radio New Zealand.

The national weather service warns of more thunderstorms and heavy rain expected in the area, causing concern as residents still recover from the effects of Cyclone Vaianu, which struck just a week earlier.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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