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'Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha' Smashes Box Office Records

Action drama 'Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha', starring Adivi Sesh, has earned over Rs 40 crore globally within three days of release. Directed by Shaneil Deo, the film depicts a convict's quest for vengeance against an ex-girlfriend. Released in Hindi and Telugu, it also features Mrunal Thakur and Anurag Kashyap.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2026 13:19 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 13:19 IST
'Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha' Smashes Box Office Records
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The action drama 'Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha', in which Adivi Sesh plays the lead role, has made a significant impact at the global box office by collecting over Rs 40 crore within just three days of its release.

Directed by Shaneil Deo, who makes his directorial debut with this film, the project explores the turbulent story of a convict seeking to avenge himself against an ex-girlfriend. The screenplay, co-written by Deo and Sesh, adds depth to this gripping narrative.

Released on April 10, the movie also stars Mrunal Thakur, Anurag Kashyap, Prakash Raj, Atul Kulkarni, and Zayn Marie Khan. With simultaneous releases in Hindi and Telugu, and presentations by Annapurna Studios, the film continues to draw notable attention worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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