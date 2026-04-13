Asha Bhosle and OP Nayyar: The Harmonious Innovators Who Redefined Bollywood Music

Asha Bhosle, the iconic voice that defined Bollywood music for eight decades, attributed much of her success to maverick composer OP Nayyar. Though they parted ways later, Nayyar's influence on her career remained undeniable, helping her craft a unique artistic identity distinct from her elder sister, Lata Mangeshkar.

In the book 'Asha Bhosle: A Musical Biography,' Bhosle reflects on how Nayyar rid her of the 'Lata phobia' that overshadowed her early career. Unlike other composers, Nayyar embraced her natural low register and long breath, creating compositions that perfectly matched her style.

Their collaboration produced timeless hits like 'Leke Pehla Pehla Pyaar' and 'Bahut Shukriya.' Despite their estrangement, Bhosle maintains that Nayyar was a revolutionary trendsetter in Bollywood music, influencing countless others even as he remained an original.

(With inputs from agencies.)