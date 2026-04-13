Tamil Nadu Cybercrime Wing Cracks Down on 'Jana Nayagan' Piracy

The Tamil Nadu cybercrime wing has made significant progress in combating film piracy by arresting six individuals. They were involved in the unauthorized HD leak of Vijay's anticipated film 'Jana Nayagan' ahead of its official release date. This action comes after a formal complaint about the movie appearing on various digital platforms.

The cybercrime investigation centre in the state registered a case following the leak, which occurred on April 10. The film, directed by H Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, is reputed to be Vijay's last film before transitioning to full-time politics. The arrested individuals face charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Information Technology Act, Copyright Act, and Cinematograph Act.

An official report indicated that special teams were formed to trace the digital distribution path. The crackdown includes a large-scale effort to block over 300 infringing links and monitor online platforms for further breaches. Citizens are urged to report suspicious links, as law enforcement continues its investigations.