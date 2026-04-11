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Pooja Hegde Speaks Out: The Fight Against Film Piracy with 'Jana Nayagan'

Actor Pooja Hegde urges audiences to resist piracy and appreciate 'Jana Nayagan' in cinemas amidst its online leak. She emphasizes the collective effort behind the film, citing piracy's impact on the respect owed to artists and the necessity for supporting cinema through lawful means.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-04-2026 14:12 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 14:12 IST
Pooja Hegde Speaks Out: The Fight Against Film Piracy with 'Jana Nayagan'
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Pooja Hegde has made a heartfelt plea to audiences, urging them to reject pirated content and instead enjoy 'Jana Nayagan' in theaters. The film, starring Vijay, faced an unfortunate online leak, which Hegde described as demoralizing for the dedicated team that brought the project to life.

Hegde, posting on social media, highlighted the immense efforts and sacrifices made by the crew, stating that piracy not only impacts financial figures but undermines the respect due to every contributor. She emphasized the collective joy of experiencing the film in its intended form on the big screen.

'Jana Nayagan,' a political thriller by H Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, marks Vijay's transition to politics and has been mired in controversy with the CBFC over delays. Industry icons such as Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan have expressed their outrage, with legal measures being pursued against those responsible for the leak.

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