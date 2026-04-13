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Naval Diplomacy: Pakistan-Sri Lanka Training Exercise Begins

Two Pakistani naval ships, Taimur and Aslat, have arrived in Colombo for a bilateral naval exercise with the Sri Lankan Navy. The exercise, themed Lion Star V, offers valuable training opportunities and reinforces goodwill between the two nations. The ships will stay until April 26.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 13-04-2026 14:58 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 14:58 IST
Naval Diplomacy: Pakistan-Sri Lanka Training Exercise Begins
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  • Sri Lanka

Two Pakistani naval ships, Taimur and Aslat, have docked in Colombo to participate in a bilateral naval exercise with the Sri Lankan Navy, officials announced on Monday.

The ships reached Colombo over the weekend and will remain until April 26, engaging in the exercise named 'Lion Star V'.

According to Sri Lanka Navy spokesperson, Commander Buddika Sampath, the visit is regarded as a goodwill gesture that provides significant training exposure for young naval officers.

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